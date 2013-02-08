Costa Rican coffee exports up nearly 6 pct in May
SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.
GENEVA Feb 8 About 5,000 refugees are fleeing Syria each day, seeking safe haven in neighbouring countries, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.
"This is a full-on crisis," Adrian Edwards, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told a news briefing in Geneva. "There was a huge increase in January alone, we're talking about a 25 percent increase in registered refugee numbers over a single month."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia is open to discussing partially lifting its ban on tomato imports from Turkey provided the move does not harm its own farmers or investors, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters on Thursday.