* Refugee total hits 1.25 million, more than 3.6 million
uprooted within Syria
* Main host countries are Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq
* 2,000 per day entering Jordan, numbers expected to triple
by year end
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 5 The United Nations gave its
starkest warning yet on Friday that it would soon run out of
cash to cope with the vast influx of Syrian refugees into Jordan
and other neighbouring countries.
"The needs are rising exponentially, and we are broke,"
Marixie Mercado, spokeswoman for the U.N. Children's Fund
UNICEF, told a U.N. news conference in Geneva.
The number of people fleeing in the world's worst refugee
crisis has repeatedly outrun the U.N.'s expectations. The 1.25
million refugees, three-quarter of them women and children, is
10 percent higher than had been expected by June.
With more than 3.6 million people internally displaced
within Syria and no end to the two-year conflict in sight, there
is every chance that the exodus could keep growing.
"Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 refugees
have streamed across the borders (into Jordan) every day. We
expect these numbers to more than double by July and triple by
December," Mercado said.
"By the end of 2013, we estimate there will be 1.2 million
Syrian refugees in Jordan - equivalent to about one-fifth of
Jordan's population."
The impact of funding drying up would include a halt in 3.5
million litres of daily water deliveries to Jordan's Za'atari
camp, which houses more than 100,000 refugees, mostly children.
Almost 11,000 Syrians have arrived in Za'atari in the past
week, the International Organization for Migration said.
U.N. officials said the funding shortage was affecting the
whole region, not just Jordan, and all humanitarian agencies.
While the humanitarian agencies have so far managed to
prevent major health problems among the refugees, policing the
huge and growing population is becoming more difficult.
UNHCR has reported multiple demonstrations at Za'atari at
the end of March due to a shortage of buses to take refugees
back to Syria, people "frequently" trying to smuggle items out
of the camp, and violence over the distribution of new caravans.
The other countries hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees
are Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq.
Most of the displaced people within Syria are in northern
and central areas rather than the southern regions close to
Jordan, according to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the main
humanitarian agency on the ground. Fighting in Raqqa province
recently drove 35,000 into Deir al-Zor on a single day, it said.
Figures from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR show the biggest
country donors so far in 2013 are the United States, European
Union and Japan. UNHCR has received $162 million, one-third of
the $494 million it needs for the first half of this year.
China has donated $1 million, earmarked for refugees in
Turkey. Russia does not appear on the list of donors to UNHCR.
"So far very little has come in," Mercado said. "We are
doing a lot, we are doing an enormous amount. But the needs are
just extraordinary. And they are growing every day."
(Editing by Jon Hemming)