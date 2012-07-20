* UNHCR reports "massive upscaling in displacement"
* Flight to Lebanon in last 2 days may equal last 16 months
* Neighbouring countries urged to keep borders open
(Adds Lebanese source, ICRC, closure of Iraq crossing)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 20 Up to 30,000 Syrian refugees may
have crossed into Lebanon in the past 48 hours, in a sharp
increase of people fleeing fighting in the country, the United
Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.
That would match the number of Syrians who already fled to
Lebanon during the 16 months of fighting.
"We have gone from an average of 1,000 a day to possibly up
to 30,000 in the last 48 hours. This is really significant, it
is clearly a massive upscaling in displacement," UNHCR
spokeswoman Sybella Wilkes told Reuters.
Thousands of Syrians crammed into vehicles lined up at the
main crossing into Lebanon, roughly mid-way between Damascus and
Beirut, before the outflow tapered off late on Friday afternoon
as Ramadan began, Wilkes said.
A Lebanese security source told Reuters that 31,000 had
arrived over the past two days, while the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing Lebanese authorities,
put the figure at 18,000 as of Thursday night.
"As soon as the extent of the influx became clear on 19 July
(Thursday), the Lebanese Red Cross stationed an emergency
medical team with three ambulances at the Masnaa border
crossing, providing medical care and water," the ICRC said.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) appealed for
Syria's neighbours to keep their borders open to allow people to
reach safe havens, as Syria's forces fought to recapture border
posts and parts of Damascus from rebels.
But the Iraqi army sealed the main border crossing to Syria
at Abu Kamal with concrete blast walls on Friday to guard
against any escalation in fighting after Syrian rebels seized a
border post on the other side from government forces.
The checkpoint, some 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad on
the road to the Syrian town of Deir al-Zor, is on one of the
major trade routes across the Middle East.
On Tuesday, Iraq told its citizens to leave Syria
immediately, including about 88,000 who are refugees there, most
of whom live in Damascus.
About 80 buses carrying Iraqi refugees have crossed from
Syria into Iraq in the last few days, UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa
Fleming told a news conference.
"We've also heard reports that two Iraqi government
airplanes came to Damascus to evacuate their citizens."
A Reuters photographer overlooking the desert frontier from
the Iraqi side said civilians had burned the main border post
building at Abu Kamal in Syria and stripped it of electronic
equipment and cables - leading to the closure.
CONTINGENCY PLANS
In all, 120,000 Syrian refugees had registered with the
UNHCR in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey as of Wednesday. Many
more Syrians have entered those countries without applying for
international protection, it said.
The UNHCR has been bracing for an exodus from Syria and a
month ago it doubled its forecast for the number of refugees who
could flee this year to 185,000.
One million Syrians are also believed to be displaced inside
the country as of last week, Fleming said. The figure came from
the Syrian Arab Red Crescent whose previous estimate was that
500,000 were uprooted.
Refugees in Syria are also increasingly caught up in the
violence and some have received death threats, UNHCR said.
An Iraqi family of seven was found shot dead in their
apartment in Damascus last week, while three other refugees were
killed by gunfire, Fleming said.
Thousands of refugees in Syria - Iraqis, Somalis and Afghans
- have fled their homes due to the violence and "targeted
threats" in recent days, she said.
About 2,000 refugees had taken shelter in the Damascus
suburb of Jaramana in schools and parks, where they have been
joined by "many Syrians" on the run.
Syrian banks are reported to be running out of cash and a
rush to find safe housing has caused rents in some places to
spike to $100 per night, she added.
"We've heard reports that many of the banks have just run
out of money," Fleming said. "I just have a report from our
staff that says state and private banks are reported to be out
of funds. Whether this is all banks, I don't know."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in Geneva;
additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Saad Salash
outside Qiam, Iraq; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Robin Pomeroy)