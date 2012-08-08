* Renewed offensive on Aleppo spurs increase in refugees
* Refugees say whole districts emptied
* Say Assad attacks as holy fast is broken
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
NEAR AL-DANA, Syria, Aug 8 A Turkish soldier
struggled to control a crowd of Syrians from Aleppo as they
crammed through a gate at a border fence, the latest round of
refugees fleeing fighting and shelling at home.
"We could not endure anymore. We have been deprived of
everything. They have burnt our homes and have deprived us of
our livelihood," Ahmad Shaaban, a grocer, said.
Shaaban, who arrived with his family from Salaheddine, a
district inhabited by Arabs and Kurds in Aleppo's southern
entrance, said he had been forced to leave Syria's northern
commercial hub, 19 miles (30 kms) from the border.
A military campaign to regain control of Aleppo from rebels
fighting a 17-month rebellion to overthrow President Bashar
al-Assa has prompted a spike in refugee numbers.
Some 2,400 Syrians reached Turkey overnight, the state-run
Turkish Anatolian news agency said on Wednesday, adding to the
45,000 who have fled to Turkey since the uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad started 17 months ago.
Aleppo was the main beneficiary of good relations between
the two countries prior to the uprising, after which Turkey
asked Assad to step down. Now Syrians, who used to take a taxi
or to drive the short distance to Turkey to shop, have turned
into distressed refugees.
Cars with Aleppo number plates drive on dirt roads leading
to a police position on the Turkish side. They are packed with
refugees bringing basic personal belongings such as electric
fans and boxes filled with clothes and household items.
Some families brought fresh apricots, for which Aleppo is
famous.
Rebel fighters carried a woman on a stretcher suffering from
shrapnel wounds. She was given priority and was quickly taken to
a Turkish ambulance on the other side.
The refugees, of different social backgrounds, blame Assad
for their woes.
"May God burn him and those standing with him. I hope Bashar
never finds asylum like us. God gave us (Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip) Erdogan. I just pray no one comes to aid Bashar and lets
him escape punishment for what he is doing to us," said Um
Abdulrahman, a refugee from Salaheddine, one of the worst-hit
quarters.
"There is shelling, missiles, bombardment from airplanes and
tanks. These conditions have made us homeless. They orphaned
children, widowed women and killed the elderly. They did
everything in their means to hurt us," the housewife said as she
sat on a mattress with her children huddled next to her.
Troops loyal to Assad assaulted rebel strongholds in Aleppo
on Wednesday in one of their biggest ground attacks since
fighters seized chunks of Syria's biggest city three weeks ago.
Another housewife, from the more prosperous Muhafaza
district, said: "The regime says they are pursuing terrorists.
But why are tanks running over our cars. Why is the army
shelling our houses?"
ATTACKS AFTER SUNSET
Um Aboud, another refugee, said the shelling intensifies
after sunset, when Muslims break their Ramadan fast, echoing
what many Syrians say has been a pattern of deliberate
provocation against the country's Sunni Muslim majority by the
ruling minority Alawite elite, included the shelling of mosques.
"When Muslims gather around their fasting meals Bashar wants
to provoke them and spoil their Iftar," the mother of seven
children added, referring to the after-sunset meal.
Other women huddled with their children and relatives on
mattresses lay under olive trees as the refugees waited to be
processed and taken to Turkish camps.
Abu Abdo, who fled from Aleppo's central Bustan al-Qasr
quarter, said the worsening humanitarian conditions had forced
whole neighbourhoods to leave for the safety of Turkey.
"A lot of people are fleeing and the shelling has become
much more intense," he said as family members gathered personal
belongings, including mattresses from trucks.
As he was talking, a van arrived, packed with a dozen young
children and several veiled women from Salahedinne.
"Bashar is not sparing any part of Aleppo," he said. "His
army is not differentiating between old and young, and women or
children."