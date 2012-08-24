* New total exceeds UNHCR contingency planning figure for
year
* Turkey has largest refugee influx, including 3,500 in 24
hours
* Jordan sees record overnight arrival of 2,200, first baby
born
* Lebanon's deteriorating security hampers refugee work
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 24 More than 200,000 Syrians have
poured into neighbouring countries during the conflict,
surpassing the 185,000 the U.N. refugee agency had expected to
flee by the end of the year.
The total reflects an increase of about 30,000 in the past
week alone to Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan, but also takes
into account those awaiting registration in Jordan, the U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
"There has been a dramatic increase in the number of
(Syrian) refugees in the region during August, we're now at over
200,000 refugees in the region, that's over and above our
planning figure for all 2012 of 185,000 refugees," spokesman
Adrian Edwards told Reuters Television in Geneva on Friday.
"So clearly we're going to have to revisit the planning," he
said, adding that the UNHCR was drawing up new contingency
planning figures, expected to be issued around mid-September.
Turkey continues to see the largest refugee influx, with
more than 74,000 registered as of Wednesday, Edwards said.
More than 3,500 people fleeing violence in Syria have
entered Turkey over the past 24 hours, Turkey's Disaster and
Emergency Management Directorate said on Friday, one of the
highest daily refugee flows since the start of the uprising last
year.
The number of Syrians in Turkey has risen sharply over the
past two months and Ankara is growing increasingly concerned it
may soon be unable to deal with any new arrivals.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said this week it could run
out of space if the number went above 100,000 and suggested the
United Nations may instead need to create a "safe zone" inside
Syria.
Turkey is expected to raise the issue of a "safe zone" at a
Security Council meeting on Aug. 30, also to be addressed by
U.N. refugee chief Antonio Guterres, Edwards said.
Divisions in the U.N. Security Council pose a major obstacle
to the creation of any such U.N. safe haven, which would need
robust military protection unless Damascus gave its consent.
RECORD ARRIVAL IN JORDAN
Turkish authorities have told the agency they are building
seven new camps in addition to the existing nine, which will
bring the country's camp capacity to 130,000, Edwards said.
"In Jordan, a record 2,200 people crossed the border
overnight and were received at Za'atri camp in the north,"
Edwards told a news briefing.
Za'atri, where the first baby was born three days ago in a
Moroccan-run field hospital, now shelters 14,500 refugees, he
said. About 61,000 Syrians refugees have registered with UNHCR
or await registration, while the Jordanian government estimates
150,000 Syrians are actually in the country, he added.
"The camp in Jordan is in desert conditions. It is very
tough on the refugees, it's not an easy proposition living in
the desert in a tent. The vast majority are women and children,"
UNHCR spokeswoman Sybella Wilkes told Reuters.
Iraq is home to nearly 16,000 Syrian refugees, UNHCR said.
Edwards, referring to Lebanon where 51,000 Syrian refugees
are now recorded, said: "The deteriorating security situation in
Lebanon is hampering our work to help refugees fleeing Syria's
conflict, though operations are continuing."
At least three people including a Sunni Islamist commander
were killed on Friday in a fifth day of sporadic sectarian
fighting in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli triggered by the
conflict in Syria.
The UNHCR opened a registration centre in Tripoli this week
but it closed on Friday for security reasons, Edwards said.
Security concerns in the Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon
meant the UNHCR tried to avoid large gatherings of people,
reverting to mobile registrations instead, he said.