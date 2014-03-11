(Adds PIX to slug)
* Three years on, emboldened Assad is still in power
* From Assad's autocracy to al-Qaeda theocracy, Syrians say
* An estimated 25,000 al Qaeda fighters are in Syria now
* Al Qaeda's aim is to set up an Islamic Caliphate
By Samia Nakhoul
KILLIS, ON THE TURKISH-SYRIAN BORDER, March 11 (Reuters) -
S yrian refugees in this border outpost were delighted to hear
their home town of Azaz had been liberated - not from Bashar
al-Assad's troops but from al-Qaeda fighters who subjected them
to a regime that included torture and public beheadings.
For Syrians who three years ago rose up against 43 years of
Assad family rule, living under the hard-line Sunni jihadists
who said they had come to save them from the president's
atrocities was even worse than Assad himself.
While neither Assad nor the rebels have the upper hand,
there is a growing sense among his foreign opponents that the
battle for Syria has become a twin-track operation, with
defeating the jihadists as important as ousting Assad.
In interviews with Reuters, Syrians who have escaped areas
that have fallen under the control of al Qaeda-linked groups
have spoken of the way the jihadists have imposed their harsh
and often violent version of Islam on their fellow Muslims.
When the uprising started in March 2011 - part of the wave
of Arab Spring revolts - many Syrians had hoped either for
reform or a quick end for Assad.
Three years on, Assad is still in power, while his subjects
have been gassed, starved, exiled and bombed with impunity.
Many of those who initially succeeded in liberating large
parts of northern Syria from government control soon found
themselves under the yoke of foreign jihadists.
Syria's conflict has drawn in foreign fighters who, while
ostensibly rallying to the cause of their Muslim brothers
against Assad, have turned their guns on rival rebel groups.
They accuse them of apostasy for not following their austere
version of Islam, which rebel veterans insisted was alien to
Syria's traditions.
The priority of the al-Qaeda inspired Islamic State of Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL), as one of its fighters told Reuters, is
to set up an Islamic Caliphate in the Middle East and on the
doorstep of Europe, rather than fight the Assads.
TANGLED SITUATION
The situation in north and eastern Syria is chaotic, with
scores of front lines where rebel fighters face either
government forces or jihadist extremists.
The internationally recognised Syrian opposition in exile
has lost credibility with fighters on the ground, who dismiss
them as five-star hotel revolutionaries, squabbling at
inconsequential meetings from Istanbul to Geneva.
At the same time, there has been a pushback against ISIL -
which has withdrawn to its strongholds bordering Iraq - not only
from moderate and mainstream Islamist rebels but from rival al
Qaeda forces such as the Nusra Front, which is more Syrian in
its make-up and its focus on fighting the government.
To further complicate matters, Iran, the main Shi'ite power,
and Saudi Arabia, its Sunni rival wedded to the Wahhabi
puritanism that inspires jihadis, see Syria as the front line in
their Shi'ite-Sunni war for supremacy in the Arab world.
Syrians, according to the U.N., are about to replace Afghans
as the world's largest refugee population. So far 2.4 million
have fled a conflict that has killed 140,000 people.
"We're following in the footsteps of Bosnia," said Sarkis
Naoum, a Lebanese columnist and expert on Syria. "This war will
take its time, it might last 7, 8 or 10 years until world powers
decide to resolve it."
A Gulf official said world powers now realised that inaction
had been a mistake, increasing the numbers of potential
terrorists who are a threat to the region and beyond.
There were now two objectives in Syria - to defeat these
"terrorists" and "accelerate the exit of Assad", he said.
FOREIGN JIHADIS
While hard information is scarce, one expert estimates al
Qaeda has 25,000 fighters in Syria. Foreigners number 10,000, of
which 2,000 are from Europe.
Inside Syria, residents speak of lawlessness and terror, a
state of chaos and implosion of state authority.
Assad controls most territory from Damascus to the
Mediterranean coast, home to his Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam and other minorities.
To the north, moderate Sunni rebels are in control near the
border with Turkey while ISIL has tightened its grip along the
Euphrates towards Iraq, linking up with al Qaeda in Iraq.
In Syria's northeast, Kurds have established a form of
self-government similar to the Iraqi Kurds in northern Iraq.
In the south, Sunni rebels have seized areas from Deraa,
near Jordan, to Quneitra in the foothills of the Golan Heights.
While that oversimplifies the fragmentation of Syria, in
which power changes from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, street
to street, checkpoint to checkpoint, the overriding reality is
that neither Assad nor the rebels have the upper hand.
BLIGHTED LIVES
The influx of jihadis appeared to signal a shift against
Assad, but in reality it has blighted the lives of Syrians in
rebel areas and besmirched their cause, by associating it with
terror. The testimony of those who lived it is harrowing.
Abdallah Khalil, a 25-year-old activist and student of
Sharia law, recalls the joy of liberating Azaz in 2011.
"Life was OK but then these jihadis started arriving. They
set up a military training camp, run by a jihadi from Egypt
known as Abu Obeida al-Muhajer. First he told us it is banned to
clap or sing in protests, then they killed the mentor of the
revolution, Sheikh Youssef, a moderate Muslim.
"They told us: 'you are infidels who want to sin, you don't
want to apply sharia'," said Khalil. "Islam is strongly present
in Syria but not this kind of Islam. They disfigured the
religion and the revolution."
Activists described a feud inside al-Qaeda whereby ISIL, led
by Iraqi veteran Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, tried to take over Nusra,
led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani, but was rebuffed by Ayman
Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as the head of al-Qaeda.
The Syrian fighters stayed with Golani and the Nusra Front,
they said, but Azaz ended up under ISIL, known colloquially as
Daesh. That was when local people learned what the black flags
of the Caliphate Jihadis meant.
"They went into a pre-school to segregate the boys from the
girls," said Mahmoud Osman, 27, an activist from Aleppo.
"They started going to schools to check whether the girls
were wearing the head-to-toe black chador and they started
asking girls to marry them. Parents stopped sending their
daughters to school," he said.
ASSAD NOT A PRIORITY
Al Qaeda banned smoking, music and any mingling between men
and women unless they were closely related. They forced
Christians to pay protection taxes, activists said. They
beheaded men in public squares because they fought for the
mainstream rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA).
"We used to hear about them or see them in movies but now we
see them for real," Osman added.
After local Islamic scholars pronounced it legitimate to
fight Daesh, Azaz residents say, ISIL pulled back to its
stronghold of Raqqa in the east.
While Daesh held territory, the government left the towns
unmolested, activists said. Only when they left did government
forces drop barrel bombs - proof, they say, that Assad wants the
most hardline Islamists to prevail in rebel areas so he can
portray his fight as a battle with al Qaeda.
Assad has repeatedly referred to his enemies as terrorists.
Khaled Ibrahim, 30, who worked in advertising before the war
and is from Raqqa, describes his home as an ISIL province, ruled
by terror. He said every Friday they executed activists, Free
Syrian Army fighters and also looters in the public square,
either by the sword or by gunfire.
He and others said that anybody who worked for a foreign NGO
or a media outlet was considered an "infidel agent".
Abu Thaer, a 25-year-old computer science student and media
activist, who was held by ISIL with FSA fighters and NGO
workers, said "every day that passed there I wished for death".
"They used to come into our cell with the sword, they would
tell us 'you are infidels, we will cut your throat'. They
started torturing the FSA fighters: One day they would cut a
finger, another day a slice of their ear and let them bleed."
Abu Alaa, 25, is a defector from ISIL now living in Killis.
Formerly in the FSA, he fought for six months with the
veteran jihadi who uses the nom de guerre Abu Omar al-Shishani
(the Chechen), the Daesh commander who captured a government air
base near Aleppo last summer.
Abu Alaa was jailed and then escaped after trying to help
friends who were being rounded up, tortured and executed.
"They were torturing the prisoners with electricity and
beatings" says Abu Alaa. "They liquidated many on the grounds
they are allies with the west."
Abu Khaled, a former Syrian soldier and now an ISIL officer,
made little effort to contradict these chilling accounts.
Reached by Skype in northern Syria, he spoke of a network of
contacts abroad including in France and Britain, operating
through mosques, but also using social media and the internet.
"We don't have a problem getting fighters, and we have been
able to get them into Syria. We are receiving jihadis from all
over the world, from Chechnya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia,
Libya, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Yemen, Turkey, Britain and France.
ISIL has some 6,000 fighters," he said.
ISIL ranks were swelled by 500 jihadis broken out of Abu
Ghraib prison in Iraq, and a further 700 freed from Sednaya
military jail near Damascus in what was seen in rebel and
western circles as an attempt by Assad to boost jihadi forces in
Syria at the expense of mainstream rebels.
"The aim of the ISIL is to set up an Islamic Caliphate that
will attract Muslims from all over the world. Our aim is to
fight the infidels whether it is Bashar al-Assad or the Free
Syrian Army," he told Reuters.
"Any apostate should be beheaded and women must follow the
Sharia," he said.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Giles
Elgood)