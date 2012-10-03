BEIRUT Oct 3 Syria said on Wednesday it was
investigating the source of a mortar bomb that killed five
civilians in a residential border area in Turkey and urged
restraint after Ankara responded by firing artillery shells at
unspecified Syrian targets.
Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi also conveyed his
condolences to the Turkish people, saying his country respected
the sovereignty of neighbouring countries. Other countries
should also respect Syria's sovereignty and police their borders
to stop gunmen from entering Syria, he said.
"The Turkish-Syrian border is long and is being exploited to
smuggle weapons and terrorists who are committing massacres in
Syria," Zoabi told Syrian state television.
"States and governments should act wisely, rationally and
responsibly because there is a special situation (now) on the
border with terrorist groups that are spread along it and pose a
threat not only to Syria's national security but also to
regional security."
NATO held an urgent meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss
the exchange of fire, the most serious cross-border escalation
since the revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
erupted last year.
Syria says it is fighting Islamists groups and accuses
Turkey and some Western and Arab countries of arming and funding
rebels seeking to topple Assad.