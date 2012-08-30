* Human Rights Watch sent researcher to Aleppo
* Ten bakeries attacked in three weeks
* Deaths look deliberate, even negligence a crime -HRW
BEIRUT, Aug 30 Syrian jets and artillery have
struck at least 10 bakeries in Aleppo in the last three weeks,
killing dozens of people as they waited in line to buy bread,
Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, accusing the military of
targeting civilians.
The U.S.-based group said the attacks were either aimed at
or were done without care to avoid the hundred of civilians
forced to queue outside a dwindling number of bakeries in
Syria's biggest city, a front line in the civil war.
"The attacks are at least recklessly indiscriminate and the
pattern and number of attacks suggest that government forces
have been targeting civilians," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.
"Both reckless indiscriminate attacks and deliberately
targeting civilians are war crimes."
One attack on Aug. 16 killed around 60 people and wounded
more than 70, said HRW, which sent a researcher to the embattled
city.
Food shortages in Aleppo - a focal point of the 17-month-old
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad - have forced many
bakeries to close, meaning huge queues for the food staple
outside the remaining shops.
"Day after day, Aleppo residents line up to get bread for
their families, and instead get shrapnel piercing their bodies
from government bombs and shells," said Ole Solvang, the HRW
researcher who visited Aleppo.
"Ten bakery attacks is not random - they show no care for
civilians and strongly indicate an attempt to target them."
Thousands of rebels from Aleppo's countryside began moving
into the city, Syria's economic hub, in July. Many moved their
fighters into schools and other buildings in residential
neighbourhoods, leading to high civilian casualties as Assad's
forces pounded rebel-held areas with air strikes and artillery.
HRW said in five of the cases it investigated, there was no
military target near the bakeries other than a few fighters
maintaining order in the bread lines, meaning the areas were
"clearly civilian objects".
"Every pilot who deliberately launches a rocket at a bread
line of civilians, and every commander who gives such an order,
should face justice for their crimes," Solvang said.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)