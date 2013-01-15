MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia said it had suspended
operations at its consulate in Aleppo after two explosions
rocked a university in Syria's second-biggest city.
"The activity of the consulate of the Russian Federation in
Aleppo ... has been temporarily suspended," the Foreign Ministry
said in a brief statement.
It said anyone with consular issues to resolve was welcome
to contact the consular section of the Russian embassy in the
capital, Damascus.
At least 52 people were killed and dozens wounded in two
explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo on Tuesday, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Russia has blocked three Western-backed U.N. Security
Council resolutions aimed at putting pressure on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad or pushing him from power, and says
his exit must not be a precondition for a peace deal.
Russia has said that, if necessary, it will evacuate its
citizens from Syria, where more than 60,000 people have been
killed in a conflict that began with a government crackdown on
protests in March 2011 but has escalated into civil war.