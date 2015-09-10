MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia is supplying the Syrian
army with hardware including small arms, grenade launchers,
advanced BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers and Kamaz military
trucks, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday.
Russia says its military assistance to Damascus is aimed at
helping it fight terrorism in Syria, but the West suspects
Moscow is building up its military presence on the ground in
Syria to prop up its long-time ally, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport was not
immediately available for comment.
Kommersant said its report was based on information from
unnamed sources in the defence export sector.
It also quoted the sources as saying Syria had previously
paid Moscow advances towards the purchase of Russia's
sophisticated S-300 air defence systems. It said Moscow later
decided not to deliver the missile systems for now and has been
delivering the other arms instead.
