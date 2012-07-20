Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) stands with leaders of the army, including Fahad Jassim al-Freij (front L) and Daoud Rajha (front R) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a ceremony to mark the 38th anniversary of the 1973 October War with Israel, in Damascus in this... REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files/Files

PARIS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accepted that he will have to leave power, but will only leave in an orderly way, Russia's ambassador to France said on French radio on Friday.

"At the Geneva conference, there was a final communique that foresees a transition towards a more democratic system," Alexandre Orlov told RFI radio.

"This final communique was accepted by Assad. Assad nominated his representative to lead the negotiations with the opposition for this transition. That means he accepted to leave, but in an orderly way."

