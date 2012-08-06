PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Aug 6 Russia's Interior Ministry denied on Monday issuing any statement via Twitter on the health of Syrian President Bashar al-Assed, dismissing the validity of a tweeted message that had suggested the Syrian leader might have been killed.
An Interior Ministry spokesman denied any knowledge of a Twitter account bearing the name of the interior minister on which a message was sent quoting Russia's ambassador to Syria as saying Assad might have been killed or wounded.
The Russian embassy in Damascus said it could not comment on the report.
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering a deeper restructuring than it first announced, including seeking outside financial help, as its late entry into OLED technology has caused the loss of business with Apple Inc , the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.