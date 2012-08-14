MOSCOW Aug 14 The Russian Foreign Ministry
denied a Saudi Arabian newspaper report on Tuesday that cited
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ready to step down.
Saudi daily al-Watan reported that Bogdanov, who is also
President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Middle East
affairs, said in a telephone interview that Assad had agreed to
step down, but gave no details.
"We would like to point out that this report does not
correspond with reality, and the Russian special envoy gave no
such interview," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
said in a statement.
Watan also reported that Bogdanov had said Assad's brother
Maher al-Assad lost his legs during a bombing in Damascus that
killed senior security officials and he was "struggling for
survival".
The newspaper did not say when the interview took place and
the only direct quotes it attributed to Bogdanov were on the
subject of Russia's position on the crisis.
Zakharova said that Syria "is becoming the subject of a
propaganda war" and that some media had disseminated "blatant
disinformation".
Russia has shielded Assad from pressure by joining China in
blocking three Western-backed U.N. Security Council resolutions
including one last month that would have threatened Syria's
government with sanctions.
Russia says it is not propping up Assad and would accept his
exit in a political transition decided by the Syrian people, but
that his departure must not be a precondition and he must not be
pushed out by external forces, including the Security Council.
"Russia is pursuing a consistent course aimed at the
swiftest end to violence and the resolution of existing problems
in Syria by the Syrians themselves, without external
interference, through a broad, inclusive dialogue and the
achievement of national reconciliation," the Foreign Ministry
statement said.