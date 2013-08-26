MOSCOW Aug 26 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed Western allegations that he used chemical weapons as politically motivated and warned Washington any U.S. military intervention would fail in an interview published in a Russian newspaper on Monday.

"Failure awaits the United States as in all previous wars it has unleashed, starting with Vietnam and up to the present day," he told the Izvestia daily when asked what would happen if Washington decided to strike or invade Syria. (reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)