MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia considered evacuating
military personnel from Syria this summer but decided the
situation was stable enough not to warrant the move, the
Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a military
source.
Any such evacuation could signal the Kremlin feared Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad was in danger of falling to rebels
fighting to oust him. The violence has killed 20,000 people
since a crackdown on street protests began in March 2011.
The Interfax report indicated Moscow has no immediate plans
to abandon a supply and maintenance base in the Mediterranean
port of Tartous that is Russia's only naval facility outside the
former Soviet Union.
"Plans for a long-distance mission by a detachment of
Russian navy ships foresaw the possibility of evacuating Russian
specialists from Syria," Interfax quoted the unnamed source in
Russia's armed forces general staff as saying.
The evacuation plan was meant to be carried out if the
situation in Syria turned critical, the source said. But
analysts at the General Staff determined that the situation was
sufficiently stable and the naval facility was not under threat.
During the mission, the source was quoted as saying, large
landing ships docked in early August at the supply maintenance
facility in Tartous where they fuelled up and took on supplies
but "did not take any personnel or equipment on board."
According to Interfax, the Tartous facility consists of two
floating docks, two storage sheds, a barracks and a handful of
other buildings on shore, as well a repair ship that is rotated
out every six months, and about 50 naval personnel.
The report did not specify whether the plans for a possible
evacuation included the withdrawal of a small number of
"military specialists" Russia has said were in Syria to assist
the government under bilateral arms contracts.