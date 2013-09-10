* Russia says will present plan on Syrian chemical arms in
By Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia said on Tuesday it was
working with Syria on an "effective, clear, concrete" plan to
put Syria's chemical weapons under international control with
the aim of averting a U.S. strike.
Syrian state television quoted Syrian Prime Minister Wael
al-Halki as saying President Bashar al-Assad's government backed
the initiative, confirming what his foreign minister had earlier
told the speaker of the Russian parliament.
Faced with scepticism in the West about whether Russia and
Syria are serious about the surprise initiative, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said the plan would be presented soon and
that Moscow would welcome input from the U.N. chief and other
Security Council powers.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Russian President Vladimir
Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama had discussed the idea of
putting Syria's chemical arsenal under control when they met on
the sidelines of a G20 summit on Friday.
Lavrov told a news conference: "We, the Russian side, are at
the present time working on preparing an effective, clear,
concrete plan, for which purpose contacts with the Syrian side
are being conducted literally at this minute ...
"We hope to present this plan in the very near future, and
will be prepared to finalise it and work it out with the
involvement of the U.N. Secretary General, the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and members of the
Security Council."
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told the speaker of
the Russian parliament that Damascus accepted the proposal,
Interfax news agency reported.
"We held a very fruitful round of talks with Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday, and he proposed an initiative
relating to chemical weapons. And in the evening we agreed to he
Russian initiative," Moualem said.
He added Syria had agreed because this would "remove grounds
for American aggression".
Obama said the deal "could potentially be a significant
breakthrough" but also expressed scepticism amid Western concern
that the proposal might just a bid to buy time.
Obama, struggling to persuade a reluctant and divided
Congress to back potential U.S. intervention, said a handover of
Syria's chemical weapons stockpile to international authorities
would "absolutely" put any U.S. military strike on hold.
Lavrov announced Russia's proposal at a hastily arranged
news conference late on Monday, hours after U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said Syria could avoid a U.S. strike by
surrendering all its chemical weapons within a week.
Although Kerry's comments indicated he was not making a
serious offer, Obama said he had discussed the scenario with
Putin while he was in Russia for the G20.
"(It) is not an entirely Russian initiative. It stems from
contacts we have had with our American colleagues, from
yesterday's statement by John Kerry, who said strikes could be
avoided if this problem is solved," Lavrov said after talks with
Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdel Aziz.
