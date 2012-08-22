* "Confidential dialogue" has reassured Moscow-newspaper
* Russia said to believe Obama threat is serious
* Rebels "heed U.S. warning" to avoid chemical arms sites
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russia believes Syria has no
intention of using its chemical weapons and is able to safeguard
them, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Wednesday,
citing a unidentified Foreign Ministry official.
The report seemed aimed to reassure the West that Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad will not use chemical weapons against
rebels after U.S. President Barack Obama threatened "enormous
consequences" if Damascus even moved them in a menacing way.
A "confidential dialogue" with the Syrian government on the
security of the arsenal has convinced Russia that "the Syrian
authorities do not intend to use these weapons and are capable
of keeping them under control themselves," Kommersant reported.
The Russian Foreign Ministry declined immediate comment on
the report, which cited the official as saying Russia considered
it "entirely probable" the United States would take military
action if it saw a threat from chemical arms.
Russia vehemently opposes military intervention in Syria,
where Assad has given Moscow its firmest Middle East foothold in
recent years, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West
against unilateral action on Tuesday.
Russia and China have vetoed three Western-backed U.N.
Security Council resolutions that would have raised pressure on
Assad to stop bloodshed that the United Nations says has killed
more than 18,000 people since protests began in March 2011.
But after a Syrian official acknowledged last month that the
country had chemical weapons and could use them against external
aggressors, Russia says it had told Syria even the threat to
employ the arsenal was unacceptable.
Kommersant also quoted the Foreign Ministry official as
saying the United States had "firmly warned insurgents not to
even come close to chemical weapons storage sites and production
plants" and that "opposition groups are heeding" those demands.
"This shows that the West can exert very specific influence
on Assad's opponents when wants to do so," the official said.
Russia, which Western officials say has aggravated the
violence in Syria by shielding Assad from pressure through its
Security Council vetoes, contends that the West is encouraging
rebels and must instead press them to stop fighting.