MOSCOW, Sept 24 U.N. chemical weapons
investigators are expected to return to Syria on Wednesday to
continue investigating allegations of chemical weapons use
there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on
Tuesday.
"We are pleased that our persistent calls for the return of
U.N. experts to Syria for the investigation of other episodes
have born fruit," Ryabkov said in parliament, referring to
alleged incidents of chemical weapons use other than an Aug. 21
attack.
"According to the latest information, the group ... is
leaving for Damascus tomorrow, Sept. 25," he said.