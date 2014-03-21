MOSCOW, March 21 The Syrian government has
reduced its chemical weapons potential close to zero, state-run
RIA news agency quoted an unnamed official at the Russian
Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.
"Chemical weapons production facilities, equipment for
mixing (chemicals) and operating (the weapons), as well as the
means of their delivery have been destroyed," the official said,
adding that the only gas that had been ready for use in weaponry
had been completely removed from the country.
"At the moment, Damascus has de facto reduced its military
chemical weapons potential to almost zero."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)