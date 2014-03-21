MOSCOW, March 21 The Syrian government has reduced its chemical weapons potential close to zero, state-run RIA news agency quoted an unnamed official at the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

"Chemical weapons production facilities, equipment for mixing (chemicals) and operating (the weapons), as well as the means of their delivery have been destroyed," the official said, adding that the only gas that had been ready for use in weaponry had been completely removed from the country.

"At the moment, Damascus has de facto reduced its military chemical weapons potential to almost zero." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)