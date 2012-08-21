MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia and China agree that violations of international law and the United Nations charter are impermissible, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday, a warning to the West not to take unilateral action on Syria.

Russia and China base their diplomatic cooperation on "the need to strictly adhere to the norms of international law and the principles contained in the U.N. Charter, and not to allow their violation," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying at a meeting with Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo.