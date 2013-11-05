MOSCOW Nov 5 An international peace conference
involving Syrian government and opposition representatives will
not be held this month, Russian news agency Itar-Tass quoted a
source close to preparatory talks as saying on Tuesday.
The United States and Russia announced plans in May to
convene a conference that would seek an end to the conflict in
Syria. After repeated delays, it had been hoped the talks would
take place this month.
"The conference will not be held before December," Itar-Tass
quoted the unidentified source as saying in Geneva as Russian
and U.S. diplomats met U.N. special envoy Lakhdar Brahimi in the
Swiss city.