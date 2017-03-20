Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russia's Ambassador to Syria, Alexander Kinshchak said one of the Russian embassy's buildings in Damascus had been damaged in clashes between government and opposition forces, Russian news agency RIA reported on Monday.
"We have a building that we haven't been using temporarily, not far from the epicenter of yesterday's clashes. I was told a shock wave knocked out the windows there," Kinshchak was quoted as saying.
On Sunday Syrian rebels launched a major offensive that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.