MOSCOW, July 25 Russia on Wednesday said fresh European Union sanctions against Syria were "counterproductive" and said it would not recognise measures it viewed as a de-facto blockade of the country.

The Foreign Ministry expressed dismay over measures requiring EU member states to inspect sea and air cargoes headed for Syria from third countries if they suspect weapons may be on board.

"Russia does not recognise (the EU sanctions) and views them as counterproductive, not capable of resolving the situation in Syria," the statement said, adding it went against the letter and the spirit of a peace plan set out by international mediator Kofi Annan.