Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

BEIJING Russia called on Wednesday for an international meeting on the crisis in Syria, to include Western states and influential regional powers Iran and Turkey, to try to keep a peace plan afloat and blunt calls for any military intervention.

The proposal was announced by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to China with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and China have blocked Western and Arab efforts to condemn President Bashar al-Assad and push him from power during nearly 15 months of bloodshed in which his government has killed more than 9,000 people, according to U.N. estimates.

But they have strongly supported international envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan, backed by the U.N. Security Council.

Lavrov cast the proposed meeting as a more constructive alternative to gatherings of the Friends of Syria, a coalition of countries that want Assad's rule to end and plan to hold their next meeting with opposition groups such as the Syrian National Council in Paris by early July.

"We believe it is necessary to assemble a meeting of states with real influence on different opposition groups. There are not that many," Lavrov said in Beijing, where he accompanied Putin for a state visit and a regional security summit.

Assad has given Russia its firmest Middle East foothold, buying weapons worth billions of dollars and hosting a supply and maintenance facility that is the Russian navy's only permanent warm water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.

The meeting should include all permanent U.N. Security Council members, regional powers including Turkey and Iran, the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Conference, Lavrov said, adding that "the European Union could contribute, I think".

Moscow, under pressure to use its influence to coax Assad to comply with an April 12 ceasefire crucial to the plan, has blamed Assad's foes for most violations and called on the West and Arabs to rein in rebels.

"We all should push the Syrian group which each of us has an influence on, and convince them to stop violence and sit at the negotiation table," said Lavrov. He said there was "no shortage of people who want to sabotage Kofi Annan's plan, not just by words but by deeds".

"The goal of such a meeting - unlike so-called Friends of Syria meting devoted to supporting the Syrian National Council and its radical demands - would be for all external players to agree, honestly and without double standards, to fulfil Kofi Annan's plan, because we all supported it," he said.

FALTERING PEACE PLAN

Russia said in April the Friends of Syria group was "destructive" and could undermine Annan's peace efforts, which it says must not be abandoned despite persistent violence in violation of the ceasefire.

With doubts that Annan's plan can end the violence growing, Russian foreign policy analyst Dmitry Trenin said the call for a meeting was meant to stave off calls for intervention and maintain Moscow's role in diplomacy on the Syrian crisis.

"The main aim here is to confirm the diplomatic path as the chief or even the sole road to resolution of the conflict," said Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Syrian rebels said on Monday they were no longer bound by a U.N.-backed truce because Assad had failed to observe their Friday deadline to implement the ceasefire.

Western and Arab governments blame forces loyal to Assad for the killings of 108 people in Syria's Houla region late last month, and many want a tougher response.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Gulf Arab States were losing hope in Annan's plan and called on the U.N. Security Council to put it under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, a measure that could authorise the use of force.

In a wide-ranging joint declaration issued on Wednesday after Putin's talks with Chinese leaders, the two veto-wielding U.N. Security Council members firmly reiterated their opposition to outside intervention and called on both sides in Syria to stop violence and start talks without delay.

"Russia and China decisively speak out against attempts to resolve the Syrian crisis through external force as well as forcing, including in the U.N. Security Council, a line of changing political regimes," it said in a section on Syria.

On Tuesday, Putin and Chinese President Hu Jintao urged the world not to abandon Annan's plan, which calls for a "political process" but includes no specific call for Assad to leave power.

Russia says it is not out to protect Assad and is prepared to see him leave power as the result an internal Syrian political dialogue, but that his exit must not be a precondition for such talks and cannot be forced from outside.

Iran is the Syrian government's strongest regional ally, backing the Annan plan but saying it will not call for Assad's exit, while former friend Turkey has become one of his fiercest critics.

(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Steve Gutterman; Editing by Robert Birsel)