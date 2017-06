MOSCOW Russia has not been discussing the possibility of taking in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that he was unaware of any plans for Assad to come to Moscow.

Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin had not discussed where Assad might go if he left Syria in talks with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and a telephone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday.

Asked whether Assad could come to Russia, he said he had not heard of any such plans. (Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)