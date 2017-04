U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Paris, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sharply criticised a U.S.-backed draft resolution condemning the Syrian government ahead of debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday, saying it would hurt attempts to end the civil war in Syria.

Lavrov said the United States was "actively promoting this extremely unwholesome initiative" and warned it would undermine his joint efforts with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to convene an international peace conference on Syria.

