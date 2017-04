Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani (C) speaks during the London 11 countries ''Friends of Syria'' meeting in Doha June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

MOSCOW A decision by "international opponents" to President Bashar al-Assad to arm rebels in Syria will hamper efforts to find a swift political solution to the conflict, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Such statements from Doha cannot fail to cause serious concern," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the decision taken by 11 core members of the so-called Friends of Syria group at a weekend meeting in the Qatari capital.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Elizabeth Piper)