MOSCOW Russia has proposed that Russian, American and U.N. officials meet the Syrian government and opposition delegations at peace talks in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Bogdanov said the Russian, U.S. and U.N. representatives could hold a single meeting with both Syrian sides or separate meetings with the government and opposition, state-run news agency RIA reported.

