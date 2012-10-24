MOSCOW Oct 24 Syrian rebels have acquired
portable surface-to-air missiles including U.S.-made Stingers,
the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's senior general as
saying on Wednesday.
Like Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia has laid most
of the blame for continuing violence on armed government foes it
says are aided by encouragement and arms from abroad.
Russia's military has learned "that militants fighting
Syrian government forces have portable missile launchers of
various states, including American-made Stingers," Interfax
quoted general staff chief Nikolai Makarov as saying.
"Who supplied them must still be determined," he said.
NBC News reported in late July that the rebel Free Syrian
Army had obtained nearly two dozen shoulder-fired surface-to-air
missiles, also known as MANPADs. A political adviser to the Free
Syrian Army denied it.
In contrast to the Libya crisis, the West has shown little
appetite to arm the Syrian rebels, worried that weapons would
fall into the hands of Islamic militants.
Russia sold the government in Syria $1 billion worth of
weapons last year and has made clear it would oppose an arms
embargo in the U.N. Security Council because of what it says are
concerns rebels fighting Assad's government would get weapons
illegally anyway.
The West has criticised Russia for vetoing, along with
China, three Security Council resolutions aimed at putting
pressure on Assad to end a 19-month conflict. Moscow says it
opposes foreign interference in Syria's affairs.
Activists say the conflict has killed more than 30,000
people since protests against Assad erupted in March 2011.