MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia said on Monday plans for
Syria's political future must not be forced on it from outside,
underlining its hostility to foreign pressure for President
Bashar al-Assad's exit and to Western backing for an opposition
coalition.
In a statement about talks on Sunday between international
envoy Lakhdar Brahimi and Russian and U.S. officials, the
Foreign Ministry reiterated calls for an end to violence and the
start of talks on "the parameters of a transition period".
It said Russia "stressed that fundamental decisions about
reforming Syria's political system ... must be made by Syrians
themselves, without outside interference or attempts to force
prepared recipes for socio-political development" on them.
The United States and its NATO allies have pressed for
Assad's departure as part of efforts to end the bloodshed in
Syria, but Russia and China have blocked action against the
Syrian leader at the U.N. Security Council.
The ministry statement called for an immediate end to
violence and "the start of a national dialogue during which
representatives of the Syrian government and opposition should
discuss and agree parameters of a transition period."
The statement appeared intended to underline that Russia is
committed to helping Brahimi seek a solution to the 21-month
conflict that would includes talks on a political transition but
also continues to oppose making Assad's exit a precondition.
Brahimi is seeking a solution based on a declaration issued
on June 30 after international talks in Geneva which called for
a transitional government.
The proposal foundered at the time over the issue of Assad's
fate. Washington said the declaration sent a clear signal that
he should quit but Russia said it did nothing of the kind.
The Russian statement on Monday also signalled opposition to
Western backing of the opposition Syrian National Coalition,
which the United States could soon recognise as the sole
representative of the Syrian people.