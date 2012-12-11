* Kommersant report says Clinton made request in talks with
Lavrov
* Russia still baulking at public pressure on Assad,
sanctions threats
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 11 Russia has resisted the most
recent U.S. appeals to Moscow to persuade Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to quit and threaten Damascus with sanctions in
hopes of ending Syria's civil war, the Russian newspaper
Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
The report in the influential daily, which cited no named
source, added to public signals that Russia is not prepared to
push for Assad's exit despite efforts to distance itself from
its longtime ally and buyer of Russian arms.
"Russia does not intend to persuade the Syrian leader to
leave his post voluntarily," said the report, reinforcing hints
that a gap persists after two recent meetings of U.S. and
Russian officials with international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi.
Brahimi is seeking a solution based on the June 30 Geneva
Declaration, which called for a transitional government to
defuse a 20-month-old uprising against Assad.
The proposal foundered at the time over the issue of Assad's
fate, with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying the
declaration made clear he should step down but Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov saying it did nothing of the kind.
President Vladimir Putin and other Russia officials have
repeatedly said Moscow is not trying to prop up Assad but that
he must not be ousted from power by external forces, citing the
principle of non-interference in sovereign states' affairs.
Kommersant pointed to a more practical reason for Russia's
resistance as well. "Moscow is convinced that Assad will not go
voluntarily," it said, echoing remarks by Russian officials.
The report said Clinton had made the appeals to Russia in
meetings with Lavrov in Dublin on Thursday - where they held
talks with Brahimi - and in Cambodia last month.
According to the report, Clinton told Lavrov that Assad's
government would fall sooner or later and that if a transitional
government were not in place, Syria would likely be plunged into
chaos and violence pitting sectarian groups against each other.
She also expressed concern that Assad's government might use
chemical weapons against rebels fighting him, or that his allies
could do so after the government falls, Kommersant said.
Russia shares U.S. concerns about further violence and the
Syrian chemical arsenal, though it believes there is a greater
threat that the weapons could fall into the hands of militants
than be used by the government, Kommersant said.
It said Clinton also unsuccessfully urged Lavrov to consider
threatening Assad's government with U.N.-backed economic and
diplomatic sanctions if it did not stop all military action.
Russia and China have resisted efforts to impose sanctions
on Syria and have vetoed three U.N. Security Council resolutions
aimed at isolating Assad over the violence, which has killed at
least 40,000 people.
Russian Foreign Ministry officials and U.S. officials in
Moscow were not available for comment on the Kommersant report.