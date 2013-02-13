* Director says weapons are purely defensive
* Russia is one of Syria's top arms suppliers
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Feb 13 Russia will continue deliveries
of arms to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his armed
forces, the head of the state weapons exporter said on
Wednesday, despite the Middle Eastern country's civil war.
Russia supplied nearly $1 billion's worth of arms to Syria
in 2011 and has long been an ally of Assad.
"We are continuing to carry out our obligations on contracts
for the delivery of military hardware," Rosoboronexport director
Anatoly Isaikin told a news conference.
Two ships carried arms in January to Syria's Tartous port,
where Russia has a repair and maintenance facility, following
naval training exercises in the Mediterranean, Itar-Tass
reported earlier this month.
Isaikin said Russia's deliveries included anti-missile air
defence systems but not attack weapons such as planes or
helicopters. The exports did not contravene international law or
U.N. Security Council resolutions, he said.
Moscow has blocked three U.N. Security Council resolutions
aimed at putting pressure on Assad. It says his departure must
not be a precondition for negotiations to settle the almost
two-year-old conflict that has killed more than 60,000 people.
At the conference, Rosoboronexport announced a new $12.9
billion record for 2012 arms exports.
Isaikin said a 2011 contract for 36 Yak-130 fighter jets had
not been cancelled but that "not a single" plane had been
delivered to Syria. He did not explain why Rosoboronexport had
not made the deliveries.
A source close to Rosoboronexport said Russia's Foreign
Ministry was looking at various scenarios on what to do with the
contracts if Assad fell.
Separately Alexei Pushkov, the chairman of a parliamentary
council on foreign relations said: "Assad will defend himself to
the end ... As he did before, he controls the army and special
forces."
Without giving figures for this year, Isaikin said Syria
ranked 13 or 14 among Rosoboronexport's clients, far behind
customers including India, Vietnam and China.
A report by Moscow-based defence think tank CAST said last
year some $500 million of arms exports were estimated to have
been delivered in 2012, though that figure included aircraft
which Isaikin said had not been delivered.
Isaikin also denied his company recently sent repaired
helicopters to Syria. Last year, a cargo ship bound for Syria
off the British coast turned back to Russia after its insurer
withdrew coverage for the vessel.
The ship Alaed was believed to have been carrying 12-15
repaired Mi-25 helicopters.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Andrew Roche)