MOSCOW, June 6 Russia, a fierce opponent of
foreign military intervention in Syria, voiced concern on
Thursday that unnamed powers might use allegations of chemical
weapons attacks to justify such action.
"The issue of chemical weapons has become the subject of
speculation and provocation," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
told a news conference with his German and Finnish counterparts.
"I do not rule out that somebody wants to use it to state
that a red line has been crossed and a foreign intervention is
necessary," he said.
Lavrov also urged Turkey to clarify reports that Syrian
militants fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had
been arrested on its soil in possession of the nerve agent
sarin.
France said on Tuesday it had performed tests that proved
Assad's forces had used nerve gas in the more than two-year-old
conflict, a "red line" that the United States and other
countries have repeatedly said would demand a response.
Russia, a longstanding Syrian ally and arms supplier, has
repeatedly warned against outside intervention in Syria, saying
the Syrian people themselves should decide their fate.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska; Editing by Alistair Lyon)