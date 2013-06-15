(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Saturday any attempt to enforce a no-fly zone
over Syria using F-16 fighter jets and Patriot missiles from
Jordan would violate international law.
Russia, which has protected Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
from three U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at pressuring
him to end violence, vehemently opposes any foreign military
intervention in the Syrian conflict.
"There have been leaks from Western media regarding the
serious consideration to create a no-fly zone over Syria through
the deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and F-16 jets
in Jordan," said Lavrov, speaking at a joint news conference
with his Italian counterpart.
"You don't have to be a great expert to understand that this
will violate international law," he said.
The United States has moved Patriot missiles and fighter
jets into Jordan, officially as part of an annual exercise in
the past week, but making clear that the military assets could
stay on when the war games are over.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that a U.S.
military proposal to arm rebels fighting against Assad also
calls for a limited no-fly zone inside Syria that could be
enforced by U.S. and allied planes on Jordanian territory.
