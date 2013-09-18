* Russia steps up criticism of UN findings on Aug. 21 attack
By Steve Gutterman and Oliver Holmes
MOSCOW/BEIRUT, Sept 18 Russia denounced U.N.
investigators' findings on a poison gas attack in Syria as
preconceived and tainted by politics on Wednesday, stepping up
its criticism of a report Western nations said proved President
Bashar al-Assad's forces were responsible.
Russia, which holds veto power in the U.N. Security Council,
could cite doubts about proof of culpability in opposing future
efforts by the United States, Britain and France to punish Syria
for any violations of a deal to abandon chemical weapons.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who negotiated the
deal with Washington, said on Tuesday the U.N. report had not
dispelled Russia suspicion that rebels staged the attack to try
to provoke Western military intervention in the civil war.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, visiting Syria as
warplanes struck rebel-held areas and clashes continued unabated
on the ground, took Russia's criticism a step further.
"We are disappointed, to put it mildly, about the approach
taken by the U.N. secretariat and the U.N. inspectors, who
prepared the report selectively and incompletely," Ryabkov told
the state-run Russian news agency RIA in Damascus.
"Without receiving a full picture of what is happening here,
it is impossible to call the nature of the conclusions reached
by the U.N. experts ... anything but politicised, preconceived
and one-sided," said Ryabkov, who met Syrian Foreign Minister
Walid al-Moualem late on Tuesday and Assad on Wednesday.
Assad's government gave Ryabkov what it said was evidence
that rebels were behind the attack, and Lavrov said Russia would
present it to the Security Council.
SYRIAN THANKS
Lavrov has said the investigation was incomplete without
examination of evidence from other sources, including postings
on the Internet and an account from nuns, and that suspicions of
chemical arms use after Aug. 21 should also be investigated.
"We also have information that there have been many
incidents like the one in August in Ghouta," Lavrov said,
referring to he Aug. 21 attack. "We will consider all this in
the Security Council along with the report by the U.N. experts."
During Ryabkov's visit, Assad thanked for Moscow's support
against what the Syrian leader called Western-backed
"terrorism".
The report issued on Monday confirmed the nerve agent sarin
was used in the Aug. 21 attack but did not assign blame.
Britain, France and the United States said it confirmed Syria's
government was behind it rather than rebels.
The United Nations defended the report on Wednesday, saying
the findings were "indisputable". "They speak for themselves and
this was a thoroughly objective report on that specific
incident," spokesman Martin Nesirky said.
However, the stark disagreement over blame may complicate
discussions among veto-holding Security Council members -
Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France - over a
Western-drafted resolution to eliminate Syria's chemical
weapons.
"We are surprised by Russia's attitude because they are
calling into question not the report, but the objectivity of the
inspectors," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in
Paris on Wednesday.
"I don't think anybody can call into question inspectors
that have been appointed by the U.N.," said Fabius, who met
Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday and said several aspects of the U.N.
report clearly pointed to Syrian government involvement.
Russia has been Assad's most powerful backer during the
conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people since 2011,
delivering weapons and - with China - blocking Western efforts
to use the Security Council's clout to pressure his government.
Moscow argues that the danger emanates from rebels, many of
whom harbour militant Islamist ambitions for Syria that could
ultimately pose a threat both to Russia, which is fighting
against Islamist militants on its southern fringe, and the West.
In his meeting with Ryabkov, Assad voiced appreciation "for
Russia's stances in support of Syria in the face of the vicious
attack and ... terrorism which is backed by Western, regional
and Arab forces", Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The draft Security Council resolution is intended to support
a U.S.-Russian deal reached on Saturday calling for Syria to
account for its chemical weapons within a week and for their
destruction by mid-2014.
The accord was based on a Russian proposal announced by
Lavrov on Sept. 9 and accepted by Assad the following day.
AIR STRIKES
The deal halted efforts by U.S. President Barack Obama to
win Congressional approval for military action to punish Assad
for the gas attack, which the United States says killed more
than 1,400 people in rebel-held areas.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Tuesday for a
U.N. resolution with the strength to force Assad's compliance.
Diplomats said the current U.S.-British-French draft was
written so that its provisions were under Chapter 7 of the U.N.
charter, which covers Security Council authority to enforce its
decisions with measures such as sanctions or force.
But Russia has made clear it believes authorisation of the
use of force would require a second resolution to be introduced
if the Syrian government or its opponents are found to have
violated the country's commitments on chemical weapons.
Rebels have called the focus on poison gas a sideshow,
dismissed talk the chemical arms pact might herald peace talks
and said Assad has stepped up an offensive with ordinary
weaponry now that the threat of U.S. air strikes has receded.
Activists said on Wednesday that Assad's air force hit the
neighbourhood of Berze, a northeastern part of central Damascus,
where rebels are trying to push further into the city. Assad
holds central Damascus districts but has lost some suburbs.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
says it provides objective information about casualties on both
sides of Syria's war from a network of monitors, reported
violence in nearly every Syrian province.
It said war planes hit parts of southern Deraa province
where the protests that have escalated into a civil war started
more than two years ago, and that rebels and government forces
clashed in the major cities of Homs, Deir al-Zor and Aleppo.
In Idlib province, which borders Turkey, the Observatory
cited activists as reporting the killing and burning of 11
civilians by the army. Reuters cannot confirm reports due to
security and reporting restrictions.