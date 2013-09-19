VALDAI, Russia, Sept 19 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he could not be 100 percent
certain that a plan for the destruction of Syrian chemical
weapons would be carried out successfully but he saw positive
signs for hope.
"Will we be able to accomplish it all? I cannot be 100
percent sure about it," Putin told a gathering of journalists
and Russia experts. "But everything we have seen so far in
recent days gives us confidence that this will happen."
Putin also said he had strong grounds to believe that an
Aug. 21 chemical attack in Syria was staged by opponents of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.