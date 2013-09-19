* But says cannot be 100 percent sure deal will be
successful
* Says believes Syrian rebels, not Assad, behind Aug. 21
attack
By Alexei Anishchuk
VALDAI, Russia, Sept 19 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he could not be 100 percent
certain a plan for the destruction of Syrian chemical arms would
be carried out successfully but he saw reason to hope it would.
Putin, whose country has been the Syrian government's main
ally in the more than two-year-old civil war, praised U.S.
President Barack Obama for not carrying out threats of a
military strike over a poison gas attack in rebel-held areas.
He said such a strike would violate international law and
reiterated suspicions that Assad's opponents had staged the
attack, which killed hundreds of people on Aug. 21, to encourage
military action by the United States.
"Will we be able to accomplish it all (the destruction of
Syria's chemical arms)? I cannot be 100 percent sure about it,"
Putin told a gathering of journalists and Russia experts.
"But everything we have seen so far in recent days gives us
confidence that this will happen ... I hope so."
The former KGB spy said the "primitive" make of the warhead
used for the attack provided strong grounds to believe it was
staged by Assad's foes and that other alleged chemical weapons
attacks in Syria also needed to be investigated. Washington says
it believes the attack was carried out by Assad's forces.
"We always talk about the responsibility of the Assad
government, if he was the one who used it (a chemical weapon).
What if the opposition used it?," Putin said. "We have every
reason to believe it was a cunning provocation."
Russia and the United States brokered a deal on Saturday to
put Assad's chemical arms stockpiles under international control
to avoid possible U.S. military strikes that Washington said
would be intended to punish him over the gas attack.
Such a strike, Putin warned, "would be a strike on world
order, not on Syria."
He complained that the threat of military action held out by
Washington and other Western allies was poorly thought through
and could have the unintended consequence of helping al Qaeda
militants come to power.
"His (Obama's) decision was based on a real analysis of the
situation, and I am very happy that our positions matched on
this issue," he said.
"The United States has admitted that al Qaeda is fighting
there. When I speak to my colleagues, I ask them: 'Okay, you in
fact want to take their side, help them come to power. Then
what?'," Putin said.
Under the U.S.-Russian deal, Assad must account for his
chemical weapon stockpiles within a week and see them destroyed
by mid-next year.