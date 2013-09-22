MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia on Sunday criticised what it said were Western attempts to use a Syrian chemical arms disarmament deal to seek a U.N. resolution threatening force against President Bashar al-Assad's government.

"They see in the U.S.-Russian deal not a chance to save the planet from significant quantities of chemical weapons in Syria, but as a chance to do what Russia and China will not allow, namely to push through a resolution involving (the threat of)force against the regime and shielding the opposition," Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov also said Russia, which has used its veto to block Western efforts to use the U.N. Security Council's clout to pressure Assad's government, was ready to send troops to Syria to ensure the safety of U.N. chemical weapons inspectors.