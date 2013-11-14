* Urges cooperation on peace talks
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
discussed the conflict in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad
by phone in their first talks in more than two years, praising
his readiness to send delegates to peace talks and destroy
chemical arms, the Kremlin said.
An official statement gave few details of the conversation
on Thursday between Assad and Putin, whose support has helped
the Syrian government avoid tougher international sanctions and
avert U.S. military strikes.
The Kremlin's description appeared intended to portray Assad
as taking a constructive approach to ending the bloodshed and to
underline Moscow's potential role as an interlocutor.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was their first
conversation in at least two years, making it the first since
Putin returned to the presidency in May 2012 after a stint as
prime minister.
The Kremlin statement said Putin, who made the phone call,
and Assad had discussed the long-delayed peace conference which
the United States and Moscow are trying to arrange in Geneva.
"Putin underscored the efforts by Russia and its partners to
prepare for the Geneva 2 international conference and gave a
positive assessment to Bashar al-Assad's readiness to send a
Syrian government delegation to this event," it said.
"The hope was expressed that the main opposition groups will
show a constructive approach and take part in the conference."
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
Putin "expressed satisfaction" with Syria's cooperation in
the destruction of its chemical arms under an agreement which
defused the threat of U.S. military strikes after a deadly
poison gas attack Washington blames on Assad's forces.
Assad denies responsibility for the attack, which killed
hundreds of people, and Moscow says there is insufficient
evidence to pin the blame on the Syrian leader's army.
Putin also urged Assad's government to do all it can to
alleviate the suffering of civilians and voiced concern over
what he called persecution of Christians and other religious
minorities by extremists in Syria, apparently blaming this on
Islamist militants fighting Assad's government.
Mostly Orthodox Christian Russia is fighting Islamist
insurgents at home and has expressed concern about Islamist
forces among the rebels in Syria. It has warned that Western
intervention in Syria could cause the violence to spread.
Russia has been Assad's most powerful backer in the
conflict, sending arms and blocking Western efforts to condemn
or pressure him.
Moscow says it is not trying to prop up Assad, but maintains
his exit cannot be a precondition of peace talks.
Putin has said Russia has no special relationship with
Syria, which buys weapons from Moscow and hosts its only naval
base outside the former Soviet Union.
Russia has also accused Assad of mishandling protests in
2011 and failing to avert the slide into civil war.
