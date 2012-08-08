AMMAN/MOSCOW Aug 8 A Syrian rebel group said on
Wednesday it had killed a Russian general working as an adviser
to Syria's ministry of defence in an operation on the outskirts
of the capital Damascus, but within hours Moscow vociferously
denied the report.
Russian officials presented a man they said was Vladimir
Petrovich Kuzheyev before a television camera at the Defence
Ministry in response to reports an officer by that name had been
killed. The ministry called the claims a 'bald-faced lie'.
"I want to confirm that I am alive and well. I am in good
health and I'm living in Moscow," said a balding white-haired
man described as Kuzheyev, a reserve general, in Defence
Ministry footage obtained by Reuters.
The man in an open-necked blue and white striped shirt
repeated the statement in at least two takes, his words prompted
by a man from behind the camera.
A group calling itself the Hawks Battalion said in a video
statement that it had killed a Russian general named Vladimir
Petrovich Kochyev, showing what the rebels said was a copy of
his ID issued by the Syrian military and written in Arabic.
The difference between the spellings of the names may be due
to the way the Cyrillic and Arabic letters were transcribed.
The rebels said the operation in which he was killed took
place in the western Ghouta region on the edge of Damascus.
ID PICTURE
The video also showed a photo of Kochyev and another Russian
officer posing with Syrian chief of staff Fahed al-Freij. The
man in the Defence Ministry footage resembled an older and
fuller faced version of the general in the ID picture.
Kuzheyev did not make clear whether he had been in Syria.
But Interfax news agency quoted a security source as saying he
had been there advising the Syrian Defence Ministry before being
transferred to the reserve in 2010.
Russia is one of the few countries that has backed Assad
diplomatically ever since the popular uprising against his rule
began 17 months ago. It is believed to have several hundred
military personnel in Syria, but might be reluctant to be
publicly associated with army operations against the rebels.
In the video, Lieutenant Majid Sayyed Ahmad of the Hawks
Battalion said: "With the help of God, the Russian adviser for
the minister of defence for military scientific affairs, General
Vladimir Petrovich Kuzheyev, has been eliminated with his
personal translator, Ahmad a-Ayyouq".
"A number of Syrian army documents have been also seized,
together with reports about the opposition and the Free Syrian
Army, adding to the achievements on the road to the liberation
of Syria from the Assad gang," said Ahmad, who gave his title as
"commander of operations and special assignments".
The same group, described by an opposition source as a
professional unit led by officers who had defected from the
Syrian army, claimed responsibility for the assassination of
four of President Bashar al-Assad's top lieutenants in Damascus
last month.
Among the documents the video showed was a letter from
Freij, who is also the defence minister, asking the head of
Russian military advisers in Syria to extend Kochyev's term.