MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia appealed to Turkey on
Friday to stay calm and avoid any action that could increase
tension with Syria after a series of cross-border attacks
provoked stern warnings from Ankara.
The Russian statement was a response to the Turkish
parliament's decision on Thursday authorising cross-border
military action in the event of further aggression.
"We express the hope that the Turkish side will show
restraint and will not take any steps that would lead to further
aggravation of the situation in the region," the Russian Foreign
Ministry said.
Turkish artillery bombarded Syrian military targets on
Wednesday and Thursday in response to the shelling by Syrian
forces and Ankara has made clear it is ready to launch more
retaliatory strikes if the war spills across the border.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his
country did not want war with Syria but was "not far" from it.
Russia opposes foreign intervention in Syria, an ally and
arms customer since the Soviet era, and together with China has
vetoed three U.N. Security Ciouncil resolutions condemning
President Bashar al-Assad's government.
On Thursday, Russia joined the other Security Council
members in condemning the Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish
border town after Western members revised a draft of the
statement to accommodate some of Moscow's concerns.