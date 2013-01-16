MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia on Wednesday condemned
blasts that killed 87 people in the Syrian city of Aleppo and
blamed the explosions on "terrorists" it said were seeking
revenge for losses in the conflict with government forces.
Each side in Syria's 22-month-old conflict blamed the other
for Tuesday's blasts at the university, located in a
government-held area of the northern city, Syria's most
populous. Russia said foes of President Bashar al-Assad were
responsible.
"We condemn the latest mass killing of innocent people in
Syria in the most decisive way," the Russian Foreign Ministry
said, adding that the entire international community should take
"a similarly uncompromising position toward terrorism."
"It is clear that this was a ruthless, bloody provocation,
revenge by terrorists for significant losses they have sustained
in the confrontation with government forces," ministry
spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
"We particularly note that this terrorist attack took place
in an atmosphere in which normal life had begun to gradually
return to the majority of the city's districts," Zakharova said.
Russia reiterated calls for an end to the conflict and the
search for a resolution based on an agreement reached by global
powers in Geneva last June which called for creation of a
transitional government. Russia says Assad's exit from power
must not be a precondition for a settlement deal.