MOSCOW, July 24 Russia accused the United States
on Wednesday of stalling chances for peace in Syria by pressing
ahead with plans to arm rebels fighting to oust President Bashar
al-Assad.
Russia is at loggerheads over the conflict with its U.N.
Security Council partner, the United States, where President
Barack Obama can now move forward with arming rebels after
easing some congressional concerns.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press
conference that Washington's plans would undermine joint efforts
to organise an international peace conference on Syria that he
agreed to with his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry, in May.
"If our American partners are now focusing on arming the
opposition and are sharing plans... to strike Syrian government
positions, then this, of course, runs against agreements to hold
a conference," he said.
"That goes against our joint initiative."
The chances of bringing Syria's divided opposition and
Assad's representatives to the negotiating table have faded in
recent weeks, and help from Hezbollah has tilted the situation
on the ground in Assad's favour.
More support from the United States could help the rebels
push back. U.S. forces could help in various ways, the top U.S.
military officer has said, from training to enforcing no-fly
zones or conducting limited attacks on military targets.
