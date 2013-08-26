(Adds quotes from ministry statement)
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia has expressed its concern
to Washington that the United States will respond militarily to
a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian government forces
and urged restraint, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Referring to a telephone conversation between Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on
Sunday, the ministry said Moscow had also urged Washington to
refrain from falling for "provocations".
"The minister (Lavrov) stressed that the official
announcements from Washington in recent days about the readiness
of U.S. armed forces to 'intervene' in the Syrian conflict have
been received in Moscow with deep concern," the ministry said in
a statement.
U.S. remarks that Syria's agreement to allow the United
Nations to inspect the site of the suspected chemical weapons
attack was "too late to be credible" appeared to signal a
military response was more likely.
A senior senator said he believed President Barack Obama
would ask for authorisation to use force when Congress returned
from recess next month.
But Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has
suggested rebels may have been behind the alleged chemical
weapons attack.
"In connection with this, the Russian side calls for
(Washington to) refrain from the threat of force on Damascus, to
not fall for provocations and to try to help create normal
conditions to give the U.N. chemical experts' mission, which is
already in the country, the possibility of conducting a
thorough, objective and impartial investigation," the statement
said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)