MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia regrets the postponement
of a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in the Hague with senior
diplomats from the United States on an international peace
conference for Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov
said on Tuesday.
Washington said the meeting had been postponed because of
"ongoing consultations" over the alleged chemical weapons attack
in Syria. Gatilov made clear on Twitter that the
United States had taken the decision unilaterally to postpone
the meeting and said this was "regrettable".
