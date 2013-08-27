(Adds Gatilov quotes)
MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia said on Tuesday it
regretted a decision by Washington to postpone talks on an
international peace conference for Syria, underlining growing
diplomatic tensions over the civil war.
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it had postponed
the meeting between senior diplomats, scheduled for Wednesday in
The Hague, because of "ongoing consultations" over an alleged
chemical weapons attack in Syria.
"It is regrettable that our partners decided to postpone the
Russia-U.S. meeting on calling an international conference on
Syria," Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, who would have
taken part in the talks, said on Twitter.
"Working out the political parameters for a resolution in
Syria would be exceptionally useful now, when the threat of
(military) force hangs over this country."
The United States has served Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad notice that it believes he was responsible for chemical
weapons being used against civilians last week.
Russia, Assad's key ally and arms supplier, says rebel
forces may have been behind the attack and has urged Washington
not to use military force against Assad.
The United States and Russia, which has protected Assad at
the United Nations Security Council, agreed in May to try to
arrange an international conference on ending the conflict in
Syria but the chances of it happening are fading.
A senior State Department official said the United States
would work with Russia to reschedule Wednesday's planned meeting
and that the alleged chemical weapons attack demonstrated the
need for a "comprehensive and durable political solution".
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)