MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia could help provide
transport to take Syrian chemical weapons to the Mediterranean
port of Latakia for removal and destruction at sea, Deputy
Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.
"Transport, yes ... the issue is being discussed," Bogdanov
told reporters when asked whether Moscow could provide security
or transport to help get the weapons to Latakia, from where
Syria is due to send them to a floating destruction facility.
"My understanding is that the Syrian authorities should
protect (the shipments)."
(Reporting by Steve Gutterman, writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)