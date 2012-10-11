MOSCOW Oct 11 No Russian weapons were on board a Syrian airplane that was detained by Turkey en route from Moscow to Damascus because of suspicions it was carrying military equipment, a source in a Russian arms exporting agency told Interfax on Thursday.

"Neither weapons nor any kind of systems or parts for military equipment were on board or could have been on board," the news agency quoted the source as saying on condition of anonymity.

Parts of the cargo were seized in Turkey before the passenger jet continued its trip, but no details were given of its contents.