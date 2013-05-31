MOSCOW May 31 A senior Kremlin aide defended
Moscow's right to deliver weapons to the Syrian government on
Friday and said an EU decision to let an arms embargo lapse
would hurt efforts to organise peace talks.
Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin's aide on foreign
policy, said the EU's decision was "not conducive to
preparations for such an important international event" and that
Russia would fulfil its arms contracts with the Syrian
government, despite Western criticism.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Alissa de Carbonnel,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)