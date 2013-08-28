MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed that the use of
chemical weapons is unacceptable and signalled their shared
opposition to military intervention in Syria war, the Kremlin
said after the leaders spoke by phone.
"Both sides consider the use of chemical weapons by anyone
intolerable," Putin's press service said in a statement about
the conversation on Wednesday, which it said Iran initiated.
"Taking into account the calls being voiced for external
military intervention in the Syrian conflict, they also stressed
the need to seek a path to a resolution through exclusively
political and diplomatic means," it said.
